Not Too Early To Prepare For Food Waste Mandate

The food waste recycling mandate is still a year away from going into effect for Waste Management customers in Nevada County. But, on a recent “KNCO: Insight”, officials indicated that it’s not too early to start separating such materials the proper way. Public Sector Manager Shavati Karki-Pearl said that includes in local schools. She says they’ve been working in coordination with the County Superintendent of Schools Office…

Karki-Pearl said a Food Waste Summit is also going on this week. Otherwise, the company plans to ramp up education and outreach efforts more during the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, Waste Management is, so far, still on schedule to complete the necessary upgrades to its McCourtney Road Transfer Station in time for implementing the mandate. Cal Recycle says Californians throw away nearly six-million tons of food scraps each year. This represents about 18-percent of all the material that goes into landfills. The new program is designed to help the state reach the longtime goal of reducing the wastestream in landfills by 75-percent.