Nothing Dramatic From Second June Primary Update

The second June Primary update has been released for local races by the Nevada County Elections Office. Another seven-thousand votes have been counted, compared to two-thousand-six-hundred for the first update. There are still no placement changes. And it’s looking more likely that there’ll be a November runoff for the District Three Supervisor seat being vacated by Dan Miller. Lisa Swarthout still leads Patti Ingram-Spencer, 48 to 31-percent. But she needs over 50-percent to avoid the runoff. And the other notable race where a change had been speculated was for the Nevada City City Council. And it’s still looking like Adam Kline and Lou Ceci will be the two newly-elected members. Meanwhile, there are still 11-thousand-700 ballots left to count, with the next update on Friday afternoon.