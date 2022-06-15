< Back to All News

Nothing Dramatic From Second June Primary Update

Posted: Jun. 15, 2022 4:08 PM PDT

The second June Primary update has been released for local races by the Nevada County Elections Office. Another seven-thousand votes have been counted, compared to two-thousand-six-hundred for the first update. There are still no placement changes. And it’s looking more likely that there’ll be a November runoff for the District Three Supervisor seat being vacated by Dan Miller. Lisa Swarthout still leads Patti Ingram-Spencer, 48 to 31-percent. But she needs over 50-percent to avoid the runoff. And the other notable race where a change had been speculated was for the Nevada City City Council. And it’s still looking like Adam Kline and Lou Ceci will be the two newly-elected members. Meanwhile, there are still 11-thousand-700 ballots left to count, with the next update on Friday afternoon.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha