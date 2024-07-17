November Candidate Filing Period Begins

The candidate filing period is underway for those seeking election, or re-election, in Nevada County, in November. And Assistant Clerk-Recorder Corey O’Hayre says it could be a very crowded ballot, depending on the level of interest…

Among the notable races are for three open seats on the Grass Valley City Council. They’re currently occupied by Jan Arbuckle, who is finishing up her fourth four-year term, as well as Bob Branstrom and Tom Ivy, who are completing their first terms. There are two open seats on the Truckee Town Council. And the Nevada Irrigation District Division Three seat, currently occupied by Karen Hull, and the Division Five seat, occupied by Rich Johansen, are also up for grabs. Johansen has already announced that he’s seeking a second term…

August ninth is the filing deadline. But it’s extended to August 14th for races where incumbents don’t file again.