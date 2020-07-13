November Candidate Filing Period Begins

Amid the ongoing pandemic, there is still an election season ahead. And the candidate filing period for Nevada County has begun today (Mon.) for November. Among the notable races are three open seats on the Grass Valley City Council, currently held by Jan Arbuckle, Howard Levine, and Mayor Lisa Swarthout. A replacement for Nevada City Council member Reinette Senum, who resigned last week, will also be elected. Assistant County Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona says there are a multitude of other local races as well, common for a General Election…

In the Nevada Irrigation District, the Division Three and Division Five seats, currently held by Nick Wilcox and Scott Miller, are open. Wilcox isn’t seeking re-election. Adona says the first step to running for office is completing an online application…

But if you want to file paperwork in person, Adona says it’s highly recommended that you set up an appointment, although it’s not mandatory. The filing deadline is August seventh.