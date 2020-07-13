< Back to All News

November Candidate Filing Period Begins

Posted: Jul. 13, 2020 12:37 PM PDT

Amid the ongoing pandemic, there is still an election season ahead. And the candidate filing period for Nevada County has begun today (Mon.) for November. Among the notable races are three open seats on the Grass Valley City Council, currently held by Jan Arbuckle, Howard Levine, and Mayor Lisa Swarthout. A replacement for Nevada City Council member Reinette Senum, who resigned last week, will also be elected. Assistant County Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona says there are a multitude of other local races as well, common for a General Election…

click to listen to Natalie Adona

In the Nevada Irrigation District, the Division Three and Division Five seats, currently held by Nick Wilcox and Scott Miller, are open. Wilcox isn’t seeking re-election. Adona says the first step to running for office is completing an online application…

click to listen to Natalie Adona

But if you want to file paperwork in person, Adona says it’s highly recommended that you set up an appointment, although it’s not mandatory. The filing deadline is August seventh.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha