November Elections Ballots Sent Out

Posted: Oct. 12, 2022 12:34 AM PDT

Voting for the November eighth mid-term elections is already underway. The Nevada County Elections Office started mailing out over 73-thousand ballots last Friday. Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona says despite predictions of a low turnout, statewide, she expects better local participation…

There’s also Measure V, the county’s sales tax increase, and Measure W, the historic district initiative in Nevada City. Adona says the county’s registration rate continues to be among the best in California, at around 90-percent…

Adona says many of the county’s voters are also older and experienced and comfortable with the mail-in system. Around 80-percent were already mail-in voters even before the county adopted the Voters Choice Act, one of the first in the state to do so. The registration deadline is October 24th. But if you miss the deadline, you can still register on election day. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by no later than election day. And if you drop one off, it must be no later than 8pm on election day. Adona was also elected, in June, to succeed Greg Diaz as Clerk-Recorder.

