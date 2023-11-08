November Is Homeless Youth Awareness Month

A year ago, the Nevada County Board of Education passed a resolution to recognize November as Homeless Youth Awareness Month, to align with national efforts and raise awareness. The county’s Homeless Education Team, at the County Superintendent’s Office, develops and provides technical support to districts and charter schools, which provide educational protections and rights for students experiencing homelessness. Katie Dyer is one of the case managers. She says last school year 268 such students were identified, with 68-percent of them doubling up…

click to listen to Katie Dyer

Dyer says the Homeless Education Team ensures connection to services…

click to listen to Katie Dyer

And this year, Dyer says the County Office of Education and individual school staff and students will be wearing green on Thursday, the 16th, as one way to promote awareness to this concerning issue. The Team also facilitates professional development trainings and outreach for school personnel and community agencies.