NSJ Family Resource Center Sports Camp Fun

Posted: Jul. 27, 2022 10:54 AM PDT

The North San Juan Family Resource Center provides a number of opportunities for families to share experiences and participate in organized events throughout the year. The center is important to all age groups but especially children when school is not in session. During the summer, the center hosts a play camp for young children and sports camp for older children. The camps are put on by Ireland Brown who grew up on the Ridge, and now gives back to the center that was important to her as a child.

 

Brown says one of her favorite camp activities, Capture the Flag, is still popular with the campers. Capture the Flag helping to develop positive social skills, athletic skills, and a competitive, strategic mindset.

 

Brown runs the camps with the help of a teenage counselor. She credits the counselor with helping children work through any conflicts and getting them back in the game as quickly as possible.
Brown credits her high school dance teacher, Courtney Wadman, as a role model.

 

The size of the camps is usually around 10, but occasionally they have grown as large as 15 with a fairly good balance of boys and girls. She says working with groups of all sizes is rewarding.

 

For more information about summer activities and the Family Resource Centers sponsored by the County Superintendent of Schools Office visit: partnersfamilyresourcecenters.org. The link is posted with this story.

 

