< Back to All News

NU Campus Vibe Still Good Despite Outbreak

Posted: Sep. 16, 2021 12:15 AM PDT

Having perhaps the largest daily gatherings in Nevada County, Nevada Union High School was likely to be impacted more by the county’s new COVID surge, compared to other schools. That’s according to Principal Kelly Rhoden. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Rhoden says the dozens of student infections was overwhelming to deal with, initially, with guidelines and where to find resources to deal with it unclear, as in-person classes resumed…

click to listen to Kelly Rhoden

The plan, mandated by the California Department of Public Health, was NU being the only school in the county to require vaccines or negative testing. Rhoden had no case update. And she says while the situation has really stressed school staff, there’s still a very positive vibe on campus…

click to listen to Kelly Rhoden

Rhoden says students are also especially happy to be able to participated in extracurricular activities, including sports, even with limitations on spectators still in place. And she says parent support has been good, overall.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha