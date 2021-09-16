NU Campus Vibe Still Good Despite Outbreak

Having perhaps the largest daily gatherings in Nevada County, Nevada Union High School was likely to be impacted more by the county’s new COVID surge, compared to other schools. That’s according to Principal Kelly Rhoden. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Rhoden says the dozens of student infections was overwhelming to deal with, initially, with guidelines and where to find resources to deal with it unclear, as in-person classes resumed…

The plan, mandated by the California Department of Public Health, was NU being the only school in the county to require vaccines or negative testing. Rhoden had no case update. And she says while the situation has really stressed school staff, there’s still a very positive vibe on campus…

Rhoden says students are also especially happy to be able to participated in extracurricular activities, including sports, even with limitations on spectators still in place. And she says parent support has been good, overall.