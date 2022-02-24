< Back to All News

NU Closes Due To Insufficient Teacher Staffing

Posted: Feb. 24, 2022 12:25 PM PST

Nevada Union High School is closed on Thursday, due to a lack of teachers. Principal Kelly Rhoden estimates around 40-percent were not going to be in the classroom. She says the administration will be working closely with the union to find a quick resolution. The situation stems from the School Board approving a resolution, at a special meeting Tuesday night, that the indoor mask mandate will no longer be enforced. Teachers say that violates the Memorandum of Understanding that any changes should be negotiated first…

Meanwhile, teachers union president, Eric Mayer, says this was not an organized walkout. He says they plan to meet with administration officials Thursday or Friday. But the Board has shown no interest in getting together. He’s not sure enough teachers will show up on Friday, to reopen the campus. And although he says violation of the MOU is the main concern, most teachers oppose not enforcing a mandate…

Mayer also questions the timing of the action, with the state possibly lifting the mandate as soon as Monday.

