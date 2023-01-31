NU FFA Launching First Pet Canned Food Drive

As the animal population grows at Sammie’s Friends, so does the challenge of feeding them. So the President of Nevada Union High School’s Future Farmers of America, Adam Jones, says they’re launching a pet canned food drive, starting Wednesday. They first became aware of the issue through a Facebook posting from the group…

Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, FFA sentinel Sean Chilton, who helps with outreach, says the pet canned food drive will continue through Valentine’s Day…

Dropoff locations are at any ag classroom, the library, or the front office, at Nevada Union High School during the week. Sammie’s Friends says when available they also take donated dog and cat food to North San Juan and the town of Washington to distribute to families who gather at the community center on the day that the Food Bank of Nevada County makes its monthly distribution.