NU Grad and Veteran Helping Vets with PTSD

A Class of 2008 Nevada Union High School Graduate, who spent time in the US Navy deployed as a corpsman in Afghanistan, and suffered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, is now helping other veterans struggling with the same affliction. Cameron Fields

says he almost lost his battle with PTSD.

He says an invitation to go surfing dramatically changed his mental state.

From there he started a basically self-funded no frills non-profit called the FrontCountry Foundation. Not being a surfer, but a passionate snowboarder, Fields took to the mountains and says the focus is on what he calls SHRED Therapy- based on the collegiately an spirit of outdoor adventure. The trips are not a reward- Fields doesn’t believe in just giving free trips to people.

Fields organizes individual and small group trips for veterans who are willing to explore physical exertion and movement, along with optional therapies including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), which helps the brain process traumatic short term memories.

Fields has been self-funding between 15 and 20 experiences a year for the past five or six years and has raised about 12,000 dollars with a fundraiser last year. He says cost is about 1000 dollars per session per veteran.

Fields says locally, one veteran from Nevada County and one from Placer County have participated. He encourages any vet interested in the program to fill out a screening request.

Cameron works in a clothing manufacturing business and is a hunting guide to cover his living expenses and offset cost for Frontcountry Foundation experiences. For more information and a link to donate… visit FrontCountryFoundation.org