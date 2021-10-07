NU Lifting Football Attendance Limits

After dealing with a coronavirus outbreak at the beginning of the school year, Nevada Union High School is lifting attendance restrictions for its football games. But, Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Principal Kelly Rhoden says Friday night’s Homecoming games at Hooper Stadium will need to comply with restrictions ordered by County Public Health in late August, regarding large events of 500 or more people. That includes showing vaccination proof…

There is also an easy-to-fill-out online form on the school website, that Rhoden says should help you avoid a long line getting into the game. The mandates also don’t exempt players, coaches, officials, and other support personnel…

But the Public Health order also prohibits indoor or outdoor gatherings of 2500 or more people. Children under 12 don’t need verify their status. But their names must be provided and they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Masks will not be required.