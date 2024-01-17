NU Preview Night For New Students and Families

The early enrollment period for next year’s term at Nevada Union High School is already underway and continues into early March. And Thursday is a big day for incoming eighth graders. Principal Kelly Rhoden says it begins with the “Future Miner Invitational”, with around 500 students being bussed in. They’ll watch some live performances, eat lunch together, and attend a rally. Then, that evening, they’re joined by their parents or guardians for Preview Night. After a brief Welcome Presentation at the Don Baggett Theatre, Rhoden says everyone moves over to the cafeteria/multipurpose room…

click to listen to Kelly Rhoden

There are various booths staffed by student clubs, sports teams, the parent club, and groups with information about academic curriculums…

click to listen to Kelly Rhoden

Rhoden says students are also encouraged to attend the numerous events and activities that occur regularly outside class hours. That includes drama performances and sports, to help to further improve the comfort level of attending the school. NU Preview Night is from 6 to 8 on Thursday.