Number of Wildfire Policies Dropped Here Released

New state data provides a more clear illustration of the growing wildfire insurance crisis in California, including Nevada County. We’re one of the top ten high or very-high risk counties, with new and renewed policies falling in all ten counties by 87-hundred, from 2015 to 2018. And in just the last year, Department of Insurance spokesman Michael Foller says such policies dropped by a-thousand-44 in Nevada County…

The Department says these same counties have also seen an increase in new FAIR plan policies offered by the state when traditional polices are no longer available….

In Nevada County, FAIR plan policies jumped from 334 to 504, from 2017 to 2018, which includes the time when we were hit by large wildfires in the fall of 2017. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara recently met with county officials regarding the issue, and a public meeting has been scheduled for Thursday evening at the Foothills Event Center.