Numbers Improving, Vaccine Distribution Changes

The number of active COVID cases in Nevada County and across the state are moving in the right direction. As of Friday afternoon, the number dropped to under 100 for the first time in months. Only 82 active cases on the books with four in Nevada County hospitals. CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Brian Evans says this is all positive news since peaking during the holidays.

Active cases had been well over 600 at times; and it appears a spike predicted following the Super Bowl three weeks ago may not be occurring. Only six new cases were reported on Friday. Evans says with new variants emerging, though, the exact future is uncertain.*

Along with a decrease in numbers, the state has also changed how vaccines are being distributed throughout the state. Dr. Evans says a third-party vendor is now responsible for allocating doses. Because of this, the hospital is no longer a primary source of vaccines.

The hospital is no longer scheduling first dose clinics, but Whispering Pines and the other county partner sites are up and running.

Dr. Evans reminds everyone they need to be diligent about masks and social distancing along with other safety protocols while waiting to be vaccinated, or even if you have already been vaccinated.