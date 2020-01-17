< Back to All News

Numerous Accidents And Spinouts From Snow

Posted: Jan. 16, 2020 5:58 PM PST

At least 20 accidents and spinouts were reported from all the snow falling in the Grass Valley/Nevada City area, as well as the county, on Thursday. California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says there were no injuries, but there was a lot of careless driving…

One of the most notable problems was reported on Brunswick Road, not far from the Highway 174 wye, where a pileup featuring ten spinouts occurred. It was impassable, for a while, near Loma Rica Road, due to the snowy conditions. The detour brought traffic to a crawl down East Main Street. There was also a reported four-vehicle pileup near the Rood Center. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Jason Perry says it was overwhelming at times…

Meanwhile, Steele says there actually few major problems on the highways. All students at area schools, including Sierra College, were sent home by the noon hour.

