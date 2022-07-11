Numerous Fentanyl Doses Seized In Arrest

What started out as a welfare check ended up being an arrest of a man with numerous fentanyl doses near the Waste Management Transfer Station entrance. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it was over the weekend, in the area of McCourtney and Wolf Mountain Roads…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says a single dose of what’s commonly known as Narcan, used for opioid overdose recovery, was found near Britton. Britton was determined to be on probation for drug sales. Trygg says a probation search of Britton and his vehicle turned up over 200 grams of fentanyl stored in different amounts throughout the vehicle…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Also located in the vehicle was a digital scale and other paraphenalia commonly associated with the sale of narcotics. Trygg says after Britton was booked into the jail, additional baggies of suspected fentanyl were also found on his person.