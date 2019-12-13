< Back to All News

Nurses Picket Canceled Due to Improving Conditions

Posted: Dec. 13, 2019 7:07 AM PST

Today was supposed to be the day that nurses at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital were to hold their informational picket. That picket has been called off, due to what the nurses are calling improving conditions. According to a news release from the California Nurses Association, “management has agreed to vital improvements in staffing, and outstanding issues are nearing resolution.” The nurses were upset about staffing cuts, including the reduction of hours by Clinical Care Providers, otherwise known as nurses aides.

