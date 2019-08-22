NU’s Principal Okay With Suspension Bill

Schools will no longer be able to suspend students for willful defiance or disrupting class, next school year, if a bill passed by the Assembly becomes law. It mostly impacts fourth-through-eighth graders. But the ban would also apply to high school students until January of 2025. Nevada Union High School was flagged by the state recently for an excessive number of suspensions. Principal Kelly Rhoden supports language in the legislation that stresses intervention more, including talking over punishment…

Students can still be suspended or expelled for other acts, including threatening violence, bringing a weapon or drugs to school, or damaging property…

Existing law already prohibits schools from suspending kindergartners through third-graders. Willful students cannot be expelled.