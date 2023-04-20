Objections To Proposed Cannabis Grow In South County

As a number of people celebrate “4/20”, residents of a South County private road expressed their opposition to a proposed cannabis grow to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Several urged the Board, during the Public Comment period, to not approve a permit for what’s described as a five-thousand square-foot mixed light cultivation, on Meyers Ravine Road. Jeanne Franklin said the one-lane road is insufficient for handling such a project. And she also had fire protection concerns…

Autumn Yoder said the grow would be next door to her husband and two daughters. She said she’d been told by the new homeowner that he wanted to convert the property into a vacation home. Impacts on the water supply were one of her concerns…

Meanwhile, the Board approved an application for a planning grant to create a cannabis retailer licensing program in unincorporated areas of the county. The hope is that it wll help reduce demand in the illicit market.