< Back to All News

Objections To Proposed Cannabis Grow In South County

Posted: Apr. 20, 2023 12:19 AM PDT

As a number of people celebrate “4/20”, residents of a South County private road expressed their opposition to a proposed cannabis grow to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Several urged the Board, during the Public Comment period, to not approve a permit for what’s described as a five-thousand square-foot mixed light cultivation, on Meyers Ravine Road. Jeanne Franklin said the one-lane road is insufficient for handling such a project. And she also had fire protection concerns…

click to listen to Jeanne Franklin

Autumn Yoder said the grow would be next door to her husband and two daughters. She said she’d been told by the new homeowner that he wanted to convert the property into a vacation home. Impacts on the water supply were one of her concerns…

click to listen to Autumn Yoder

Meanwhile, the Board approved an application for a planning grant to create a cannabis retailer licensing program in unincorporated areas of the county. The hope is that it wll help reduce demand in the illicit market.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha