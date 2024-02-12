Occupant Of Home Fire Flown To Hospital

The second home fire in five days in Nevada County was reported in Cedar Ridge early Monday morning. And this time a female occupant was hospitalized. Ophir Hill Fire Protection District Chief Robb Rothenberger was among crews who responded to the blaze, at the two-story home, which is on Bartlett Drive, not far from Union Hill School…

Rothenberger says although structural damage was minor and most of the contents were salvageable, there was substantial smoke damage on the ground floor and part of the second floor….

The Ophir Hill Fire Protection District covers a nine-square-mile area near the town.