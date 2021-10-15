October 15th Is Also Filing Extension Deadline

The traditional federal tax filing deadline was extended again this year, although just for an extra month. But David Tucker, with the Internal Revenue Service, says they still received a number of extension requests. And that deadline was not extended. It’s still October 15th…

But Tucker says some taxpayers still have more time. That includes those who were in federally-declared disaster areas. That’s mostly in reference to North State wildfire victims….

For wildfire victims, the deadline is November 15th. The IRS says those who have yet to file a 2020 return, owe tax, and did not request an extension can generally avoid additional penalties and interest by filing the return as soon as possible and pay any taxes owed. And there’s usually no penalty for failure to file, if the taxpayer is due a refund. But if you wait longer than three years, you risk losing it.