Odyssey House Rennovation Starts Soon

Since 1995, the Odyssey House in Nevada City has been used by the Nevada County Behavioral Health Department as a transitional facility for severely mentally ill adults. And now, County Supervisors have approved a two-point-nine million dollar contract for a major rennovation and expansion. Housing and Community Development Director Mike Dent says the facility was actually built in the 1960’s…

The Odyssey House has seen a nearly 50-percent increase in clients over the past few years. Dent says the improvements will allow Behavioral Health to nearly double the number of people it can serve, or from eight to 14…

Dent says construction should begin around the middle of this month, with estimated completion for May of next year. It’s funded from state and federal money, through the Community Development Block Grant program.