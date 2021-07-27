OES Has Better Wildfire Public Info Access

With pandemic mandates lifted, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services has been able to reach out to residents in a more effective, or normal, manner, this wildfire season. OES Program Manager Paul Cummings more in-person access is helpful in making sure as many people as possible have good, up-to-date information on being prepared…

You can pick up Ready, Set, Go handbooks at various locations, although Cummings says they’ve been mailed to all households. You’ll also find evacuation tags, Know Your Zone fridge magnets, South Yuba River bandanas, Find Your Five postcards, stickers, and more…

Cummings says the drought conditions and above-average heat are combining for what could be another historic wildfire season. He says the constant media attention about current fires also keeps the danger fresh in everyone’s mind.