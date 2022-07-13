OES Taking It to the Streets

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is getting a lot of recognition for the work they do in preparing the community for any emergency, but especially wildfire and severe weather incidents. County Administrative Analyst Heather Heckler says to help get their messaging across, and to make personal connections with residents, the OES is regularly participating in community events.

On Wednesday evenings in July, Heckler says you can find the OES at Summer Nights in Nevada City.

One Thursday you can find them at Mill and Main Street at Grass Valley’s Thursday Night Market. The Office of Emergency Services not only wants to meet you and help you get signed up for CODE RED and to Know Your Zone, they also have lots of fun giveaways with helpful information.

This year’s stylish bandana is bright lime green and features river safety tips and a map of the South Yuba River.