OES Wrapping Up PPE Giveaway

Posted: Jul. 30, 2020 12:11 AM PDT

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is wrapping up a program they are calling a huge success. The county was giving away a free thirty day supply of handsanitizer and face masks for small businesses with 25 or fewer employees. Senior Analyst, Jenn Tamo says they have given out almost all of the product the state supplied to them.

Listen to Jenn Tamo

Tamo says that the giveaway for the eastern side of the county is finishing today. She also say that the remainder of the products for western county will be distibuted thanks to a core of dedicated volunteers.

Listen to Jenn Tamo

Business owners from both sides of the county expressed there gratitude with assisting them with acquiring hard to get and costly Personal Protective Equipment.

