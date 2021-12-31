CHP Braces For New Year’s Eve DUI’s

The ushering in of a new year begins the anticipation of a fresh start, positive changes, and healthy resolutions. But the California Highway Patrol says what it should not bring is sad headlines caused by bad driving behavior on New Year’s Eve. Officer Jason Bice, at the Grass Valley Office, says the Maximum Enforcement Period starts at 6 Friday evening, but continues until Sunday at midnight…

During last year’s New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period, 56 people were killed in crashes, statewide. And Bice says half were not wearing a seat belt…

709 arrests were made a year ago for driving under the influence. Meanwhile, Bice says they had only two DUI-related crashes in Nevada County during the Christmas Period, with no serious injuries. No arrests were made, but he says both have been sent to the District Attorney’s Office for possible misdemeanor prosecution.