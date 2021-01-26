Off-Grid Solar Policy Adopted For County

Solar energy should become even more popular here, under a new policy adopted by Nevada County. In collaboration with developers and solar contractors, the county has adopted a comprehensive off-grid policy for residential, commercial, and agricultural improvements. The county’s Senior Building Plans Examiner, Nick McBurney, says that clears the way for installation of such systems in suburban and rural areas…

County officials say the rustic nature of this area results in an abundance of rural residences and accessory buildings. With this comes the need for flexible, cost-effective, and accessible sources of power that can meet property owner needs…

Off-grid solar is also not impacted by power outages, including Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Once the initial cost of the system is paid for, there are no ongoing electrical costs other than regular system maintenance.