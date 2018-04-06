< Back to All News

Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting In Marysville

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 11:59 AM PDT

One man is dead, after an officer-involved shooting and pursuit that ended in downtown Marysville early Friday. Yuba County Sheriff’s Department Crime Analyst Leslie Carbah says it started around 2:30am when a Wheatland Police officer got behind a man for speeding into town at about 90 miles an hour. Highway 70 goes through the town. She says the man, 26-year-old Jonathan Alexander, who was the only occupant of the car, then turned off his headlights…

Carbah says Alexander ran over a spike strip on Highway 70, a few miles from Marysville, but the car was not disabled. Another spike strip was set up at the bottom of the E Street Bridge in Marysville that did disable the car. But she says Alexander refused to come out…

Alexander died at the scene. Carbah says three Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies and one Marysville Police officer have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. The canine is expected to survive. Carbah says Alexander’s last known residence remains under investigation. There is also no information yet as to whether Alexander had any criminal history nor whether the car was stolen.

