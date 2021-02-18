Officers Involved Shooting Video Released

A graphic and disturbing video of the officer-involved fatal shooting incident that happened in Alta Sierra two weeks ago has been released by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. It contains 9-1-1 calls, radio traffic between dispatchers and deputies, and multiple in-car dashboard cameras. In a news release, the Department reiterates previously-released information. It says the incident began with a call from a concerned resident, after she saw a mother and two young children walking on Alta Sierra Drive. Deputies responded and located 33-year-old Ariella Crawford and the children. She immediately became upset and produced a knife. Efforts to de-escalate the situation, including using a taser, were not successful. Ultimately, she charged at a deputy with the knife and a second deputy shot her several times. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says it’s difficult viewing…

Walsh says toxicology results regarding Crawford being under the influence are still pending. Whether she was having some sort of mental breakdown is also being looked at…

The deputies are on administrative leave, as the District Attorney’s Office continues its investigation. This Critical Incident Video can be found on the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office YouTube Channel at https://youtu.be/oq08nS8syUk