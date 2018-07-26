< Back to All News

Officers Involving Shooting Report Out Soon

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 12:02 AM PDT

The four Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies who shot and wounded a burglary suspect over five months ago have been back on duty since the spring. But the criminal investigation has not been completed yet. However, District Attorney Cliff Newell says a decision should be out in the next several weeks…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

A break-in had been reported, February 22nd, on Forest View Drive near Nevada City. Newell says the deputies confronted the suspect, 39-year-old Christopher Mills, after a short pursuit that ended on Horseshoe Lane…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

The Sheriff’s Department says Mills had already rammed one patrol car before leaving Forest View Drive. Mills received several gunshot wounds to his extremities, none of which were life-threatening.

