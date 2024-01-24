Officials Already Gearing Up For St. Piran’s Day

It’s still over a month away. But the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce is already gearing up for Saint Piran’s Day. This year it’s on Saturday, March second. Appearing on a recent KNCO: On the Town, Chamber CEO Robin Galvan-Davies said it celebrates the Patron Saint of Cornwall and its miners. And the British county has an historic link to Grass Valley…

The Cornish were once the top hard-rock miners of the world. They eventually came here, when gold in quartz was discovered near Grass Valley. And for the first time, the event is being held at the Mill Street Plaza. It begins with the ringing bell of town crier Paul Haas.Then the American and Cornish flags rise, as the Grass Valley Voice Choir leads the national anthems for both towns. But Chamber Board member Joy Porter says activities really get going with the pasty tossing challenge between the mayors of Grass Valley and Nevada City…

And dogs are also an important part of the event. They gobble the pasties, which are made from liver dough and organic kibble stuffings.