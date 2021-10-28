< Back to All News

Officials Cautiously Optimistic As COVID Trends Flatten

Posted: Oct. 28, 2021 6:59 AM PDT

Nevada County Public Health officials are cautiously optimistic as COVID case rates continue to be lower than previous weeks, but t her is also some concern. Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver shared good news about weekly case rates heading into the Halloween weekend.

 

However, he was also quick to point out that the daily case rate, even though lower than last week, would still qualify Nevada County for the Purple Tier if the Blueprint fopr a Safer Economy was still in place.
Public Health Director Jill Blake was also more cautious about the downward trend sharing the state has said the numbers are stabilizing, but at a higher level than the previous low.
Dr. Scott Kellerman said that Halloween celebrations need to be outside as much as possible and precautions are still recommended.

 

Deputy Health Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet was also quick to remind people that a mask only provides protection if its is fitted properly and that in some instances a surgical mask under the costume mask is more beneficial.
Blake also reminds everyone that it is the community behavior that will provide the best protections.

 

 

