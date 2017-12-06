Officials Say Nevada Co Absenteeism Rate Deceptive

Chronic student absenteeism data has been released for the first time from California schools. And it shows a 32% rate in Nevada County, for the 2016-2017 school year, compared to about 10% statewide, which local officials say is misleading. Office of Education Superintendent, Scott Lay, says the overall rate has been skewed by a few very high rates, including the Nevada Joint Union High School District, which has a rate of 46%. Lay and High School District Superintendent, Louise Johnson, believe there’s been a procedural error with the new student information system. Lay says his office also serves a lot of special education students, who tend to be absent a lot, inflating their rate to 38%. And some smaller schools also have special challenges…

Meanwhile, Lay says the 8 main elementary school districts have a combined rate of just 7.8%. Johnson also says there are geographical challenges for Nevada Joint Union…

Johnson says Nevada Joint Union’s rates the previous 2 school years were 13 and 15%. A student is considered a chronic absentee if he or she is absent at least 10% of the days they were enrolled, or 18 school days.