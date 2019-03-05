OHV Enforcement Funding Sought By Sheriff’s Dept

It may not seem like it, but the spring and summer recreation season is not too far away. And that means more Off Highway Vehicle use. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department is going through its annual grant approval process to cover staffing, patrol and enforcement expenses. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says this year they’re seeking 59-thousand-830 dollars…

Scales says the main focus of patrols is on trails along the Highway 20 and Interstate 80 corridors, also including near the town of Washington…

Scales says he expects the approval process to be completed by June.