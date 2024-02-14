OHV Grant Applications Open House Thursday

Off-highway vehicle enthusiasts, along with other impacted recreationists, are invited to provide input at the annual grant application workshop of the Tahoe National Forest. It’s an Open House on Thursday at their headquarters office in Nevada City, on Coyote Street. Funding is requested for trail and facilities maintenance, law enforcement, education and safety, expansion trailheads, reroute construction, planning, and restoration. But this year, Trails Program Coordinator, Joe Chavez, says their requests are even more ambitious, with more specific projects in mind. That includes upgrades for ohv riders near the Little Town of Washington…

Chavez says the Tahoe National Forest has caught up with all the cleanup and repairs from last winter’s storm damage. But grant funding will be needed from this winter’s impacts, including the recent wind storm…

There are actually several options for providing feedback. That includes at the Open House, which is Thursday, from 4:30 to 6pm. If you’re not able to attend, you can also send suggestions, by e-mail or traditional mail. You can find the addresses through the Tahoe National Forest website.