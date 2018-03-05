Old But Live Grenade Found At Grass Valley Home

A man who was cleaning out the Grass Valley home of a recently deceased family member found something very unexpected. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says the man told officers that he found what looked like a hand grenade inside the home Sunday night. Unsure if the grenade was real or not, he took it to his home on North Church Street and contacted police. He says officers believed it was real and live and then contacted the Explosives Ordnance Detail team from the Placer County Sheriff’s Department…

As to why the family member would have a grenade, Kimbrough says he wasn’t sure. He says that person could have been into collecting antiques. He says the grenade could have been from as far back as the Korean War, or the Vietnam War.