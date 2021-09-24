Old Downieville Hwy Health and Safety Concerns

The South Yuba River is not the only area in Nevada County with safety and health concerns, due to recreational use. County officials recently attended a meeting held by residents living along Old Downieville Highway. Concerns included wildfire hazards from camping, human waste, with no public restrooms nearby, pollution of Deer Creek by campers bathing and washing laundry in it, and littering. Another major issue was parking. So new Public Works Director Panos Kokkas says the Board of Supervisors will consider, at their Tuesday meeting, a parking prohibition…

That would be from Cedro Road to the Nevada City limit, and Champion Road, from Newtown Road to the highway…

Kokkas says the amendment to the existing ordinance is needed, to enable enforcement of no overnight camping to address these issues. If approved, it wouldn’t go into effect until November fourth.