Old Landline Phones Are Being Phased Out Here

Over the next six to seven years, AT and T will be discontinuing their traditional wireline phone service, while continuing to hold onto the more modern digital network. And now they’re asking Nevada County to help them identify and connect with local customers. County Administrative Analyst, Sarah Holyhead, says that’s people who would have no other voice service alternatives…

Holyhead says this service has a copper-based wire network…

Holyhead says AT and T understands the public safety hazard of having no phone service and wants to maintain service for those households. And although many have mobile phones, reception can be spotty and unreliable, including during emergencies. If this describes your household, send an e-mail or call the Nevada County Board of Supervisors office, and provide your address and landline number, as well as information about your lack of other voice service options.