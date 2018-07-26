< Back to All News

Old NC Airport Property Development

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 6:44 PM PDT

The Nevada City City Council is seeking public input on how to develop the Old Airport Property for community use. Several workshops have involved a number of local residents, but not all of them are from within the city limits. Council member, Duane Strawser agreed increased feedback from local residents is key.

Current use suggestions include a Nissenan cultural space with an education center.  Richard Johnson, Tribal Chairman of the local Nisenan, stated they would like something on the site.

A solar farm to generate power for Nevada City residents has also been suggested, along with community gardens, multi-use trails, and a parking structure.
Strawser says one of the issues in getting more input is the lack of visual perspective.

To increase input, the council has directed city staff to finalize a survey that will be available both online and in paper form. Staff committed to have the survey ready sometime in the fall.

