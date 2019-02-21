Old Short Films the Subject of Speaker Night

Those old short films that were shown in movies houses in the 1930s and 40s are rhe subject of tonight’s Nevada County Historical Society’s Speaker Nighht presentation. Local author Chris Enss will present her book titled ‘Cowboys, Creatures, and Classics: The Story of Republic Pictures’…

Listen to Chris Enss 1

Enss writes about the Old West, even though sci-fi and fantasy and other themes were often presented in those short films. Those films, along with news reels and cartoons, would eventually give way to the coming attractions and previews we see today. Enss says her talk tonight will not just be a lecture…

Listen to Chris Enss 2

The Speaker Night presentation is at 7pm at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. There is no charge for admission.

–gf