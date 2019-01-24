< Back to All News

Old Tunnel Road Property Purchase Finalized

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 8:08 AM PST

Nevada County officials have checked off a couple more items on their ‘to do’ list in order to get several million dollars in state affordable housing money. First, earlier this week, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved going ahead with two grant applications…

County Director of Housing Mike Dent says the state’s two billion dollar ‘No Place Like Home’ fund could bring in about two million dollars to the county, and another Community Development Block Grant could net another three million. Dent feels confident that the monies will come through, but he says you can’t get the funds if you don’t try…

The plan is to also have what they are calling a ‘day center’ on the Old Tunnel Road property–a place for homeless services, rather than just an overnight shelter. Dent also says the county now owns that property, and that it just closed escrow this week.

