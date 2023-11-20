Omega Curves On Hwy 20 Near Completion

Over six months of delays on Highway 20 for the Omega Curves project are finally coming to an end. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says, daily one-way traffic controls should no longer be needed after Tuesday…

Linder says the guardrail work should be completed by Tuesday. And the major features of the three-year project, the straightening of accident-prone curves and re-paving, are already being used by motorists…

The project has focused on two segments, near White Cloud and Lowell Hill. Other improvements also completed include shoulder widening, better sight distance, and adding designated left-turn lanes. In addition, three turnouts have been added where slow-moving vehicles can allow drivers to safely pass, while also serving as traffic enforcement locations for the Highway Patrol.