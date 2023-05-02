< Back to All News

Omega Curves Project Resuming On Hwy 20

Posted: May. 2, 2023 12:33 AM PDT

The third and final season for the so-called Omega Curves Project is scheduled to resume this week on Highway 20, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction, weather permitting. And that means more delays for motorists on weekdays. But Cal Trans Public Information Officer John O’Connell says preparation activities must be completed first…

O’Connell says the goal of the 62 and a half million dollar project is to make a 14-mile stretch less accident-prone. That includes realigning curves on two non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell HIll. Also, widening shoulders, to improve sight distances…

This week, one-way traffic controls could be in effect through Friday, between 7am and 7pm, with waits of 20 to 25 minutes. O’Connell says crews hope to finish up by October.

