Omicron Variant Catches Health Officials’ Eyes

Posted: Mar. 3, 2022 8:29 AM PST

As the numbers from the latest surge continue to drop, a new sub-variant of Omicron is making an appearance has caught the attention of public health officials. County Public Health Officer Dr. Sherilynn Cooke says the Omicron Subvariant BA.2 is making its way towards the county.*

 

Cooke says, like the original Omicron variant, the main issue so far is it’s ease of transmission.

 

BA 2 also seems to be less severe than Omicron, however, because it is even more transmissible, the potential to cause another surge may exist.
County Health and Human Services Agency Director, Ryan Gruver, says there is data defining mask effectiveness.

 

Dr. Cooke also says immunity for those that contracted Omicron already may not sufficiently develop. Vaccination and mask wearing continue to be strongly recommended.

 

