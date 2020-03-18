< Back to All News

On Campus Learning Likely Done For the Year

Posted: Mar. 18, 2020 12:02 PM PDT

There are still more questions than answers when it comes to the remainder of the school year in Nevada County. Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says they are still working on a distance learning program, but so far are not quite ready to implement it yet. He says they have received some guidance from the governor, but there are still a lot of unresolved issues…

Listen to Scott Lay 1

Distance learning will probably be a combination of online instruction and lesson packets that can be picked up and dropped off by parents. It’s also looking more and more likely that on-campus instruiction will be finished for the year. Lay says don’t worry, though. Your daughter won’t have to repeat third grade….

Listen to Scott Lay 2

Lay says the scheduled Spring Break, the week of April 6th through 10th, is still on, but Lay says with so many cancellations and closures, many people’s vacations are probably scrapped already. He says with distance learning in place, Spring Break probably won’t look any different than the week before or the week after.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha