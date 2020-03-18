On Campus Learning Likely Done For the Year

There are still more questions than answers when it comes to the remainder of the school year in Nevada County. Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says they are still working on a distance learning program, but so far are not quite ready to implement it yet. He says they have received some guidance from the governor, but there are still a lot of unresolved issues…

Listen to Scott Lay 1

Distance learning will probably be a combination of online instruction and lesson packets that can be picked up and dropped off by parents. It’s also looking more and more likely that on-campus instruiction will be finished for the year. Lay says don’t worry, though. Your daughter won’t have to repeat third grade….

Listen to Scott Lay 2

Lay says the scheduled Spring Break, the week of April 6th through 10th, is still on, but Lay says with so many cancellations and closures, many people’s vacations are probably scrapped already. He says with distance learning in place, Spring Break probably won’t look any different than the week before or the week after.

–gf