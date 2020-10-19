On-Site COVID Testing At Hospitality House

With guest safety at the forefront of its operations, Hospitality House has turned to Western Sierra Medical Clinic to offer on-site coronavirus testing for the first time. The homeless shelter’s Development Director, Ashley Quadros, says the tests are available Tuesdays and Thursdays…

Quadros says results are received within 24 to 48 hours and are 96-percent accurate. So far, there have been no confirmed positive cases during the entire pandemic…

Testing is exclusive to homeless residents currently receiving shelter, as well as Hospitality House staff.