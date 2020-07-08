One Arrest After Several People Shot Sierra Co

An arrest has been made regarding an incident in Sierra County last Friday where several people were shot, with one being killed. The name of the man was not included in the news release from the Sheriff’s Department. The release states two people were shot near Brandy City, about 15 miles north of Camptonville. Both victims were transported for treatment by a private vehicle. The injuries were considered non-life-threatening. But the Department then received a call of a third and fatal victim in the same area. The suspect was spotted in an off-highway vehicle and fled south on Saddleback Road towards Downieville. He was taken into custody about a mile north of Highway 49.