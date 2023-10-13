One Arrest After Three Teen Fentanyl Overdoses

One arrest has been made, but not the dealer yet, after three Nevada County high school students recently overdosed on fentanyl in Grass Valley.Two of them recovered quickly, thanks to there being Narcan on hand. But the other teen spent three days in the local hospital ICU, after CPR was needed. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says the students reportedly met with the dealer in a parking lot, that was not associated with a school campus. The original intent was to purchase percocet pills. But they ended up ingesting fentanyl-laced powder at a home. Blakemore says they had some awareness of the switch but likely didn’t realize what they were getting into. He believes the dealer did, however…

Meanwhile, Blakemore says the mother of one of the students, who lived where they took the drug and were spending the night, Heidi Simmons, is facing prosecution…

The District Attorney’s Office says the dealer is likely from out of the area but Blakemore anticipates an arrest will eventually be made.