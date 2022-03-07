One Arrest And More Sought In Home Robbery

One arrest and, more suspects are being sought, from last week’s robbery at a home on Chalk Bluff Road. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says the arrest took place during a probation search at a Sutton Way apartment in Grass Valley…

Trygg says those items included rototillers, backpack blowers, some auger-type equipment, and an i-phone. Meanwhile, he indicates more arrests are being sought…

A search was also conducted recently at a home on Jones Ridge Road, where the suspect vehicle was found, but no suspects. At that location, detectives found a rifle, among other items that weren’t identified. The total value of all items found at both locations was over three-thouand dollars. Callahan is not charged with robbery, but with receipt of stolen property, criminal conspiracy, and probation violation. She was sentenced nearly three years ago for one charge of kidnapping, regarding a torture incident where she was present, which included five years probation.